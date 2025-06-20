Sloclap’s ‘Rematch’ Scores 1 Million Unique Players in Its First 24 Hours of Release

Just one day after officially releasing, Sloclap’s multiplayer soccer game REMATCH has amassed over one million unique players. This follows several successful beta tests, where player numbers reached over 160,000 on Steam alone. In a recent post on X (Twitter), Sloclap has expressed gratitude for the warm reception and promises to deliver hotfixes for various bugs affecting the game.

‘REMATCH’ Celebrates one million players just a day after official release

One million unique players in 24 hours. Seeing so many of you jump into Rematch on day one is incredible.🫶



The whole team is super grateful! And already hard at work on fixing and improving the game.



We are just getting started.⚽️ pic.twitter.com/87i3Wz4kQZ — Rematch (@PlayRematch) June 20, 2025

The milestone is certainly reason to celebrate; however, many players aren’t having as cheerful an experience in REMATCH. Since its Early Access release on June 16, players have reported desyncing, crashing, long queues, and the lack of crossplay. Sloclap has addressed these issues in various posts, promising to focus their efforts on patching REMATCH as best they can. Crossplay, Sloclap says, is its top priority at the moment.

Videos by VICE

“It’s very important for us that our players are able to enjoy Rematch with their friends, so along with bugfixes, crossplay is our absolute highest priority, we’re committed to delivering this feature swiftly, and we’ll share a more precise deadline as soon as possible. We already have a basic working version from a technical standpoint, but we need to implement the relevant interfaces, before debugging and polishing it, and finally passing console certifications successfully – all this takes time but we are doing our best to move forward quickly,” an update from Sloclap reads.

On June 20, a new hotfix for REMATCH was released, addressing several desyncing and networking issues:

Bugfixes



– Fixed an issue where the ball would hit the goalposts and become entirely out of sync for all players.

– Ball sync issues might still happen under other circumstances.



Network / Performances



– Pushed a REMATCH fix to reduce the frequency of crashes occurring after scoring a goal on all platforms.

– Various fixes for stability issues.

– Various netcode improvements.

– Updates to matchmaking to further improve queue times.

Other issues Sloclap intends to address are lag and performance, as well as bugs and stability.

A level Playing Field

Screenshot: Sloclap

The future looks promising for REMATCH, however, with many new features planned for the near future. Sloclap intends to improve core gameplay aspects, including slide tackling, tweaks to goalkeeper mechanics, the dribbling system, and more. Competitive features like an in-game tournament system and leaderboards will also arrive at some point.

REMATCH is available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam and Game Pass.