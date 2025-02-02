Slow Burn Relationships Are a Clear Sign We’re Addicted to Labels

I’m not sure why we’re turning a healthy relationship dynamic into a “trend,” but here we are with another one: the slow burn.

A slow burn is a romantic connection that builds gradually over time. Sounds…normal, right? I mean, if we’ve learned anything from the love-bombers and the carouselers of the dating world, we know that a real connection takes time to build.

But oftentimes, people don’t allow slow-burn relationships to develop because they’re too busy searching for an immediate “spark”—which, by the way, isn’t always a sign of a good connection.

I’ve heard friends come home from first dates feeling defeated, claiming there was no chemistry with that person, to which I usually tell them to give it another chance. Unless, of course, they were completely turned off, saw many red flags, or felt uncomfortable in the other person’s presence.

But if everything else seemed positive and aligned, I wouldn’t write that person off. In my opinion, you can build chemistry over time—and a spark is usually quick to fade.

Slow-Burn Relationships Are Hot Right Now, but Does It Need a Label?

I didn’t always think this way, of course. At one point in my life, I thought a relationship was doomed from the start if there wasn’t that immediate “I need to see you again and be around you 24/7” energy.

I thought romance involved passion and fire and codependency from the get-go, but really, that was never love. That was just lust and desire. And once it faded, I was left feeling confused and abandoned.

That’s not to say you won’t feel an immediate connection to the right person, however. For example, I felt an instant comfort when I met my current partner, and I knew I wanted to see him again.

Though we started off as friends for months before actually dating, I found myself slowly starting to want to be around him more and more as we got to know each other. And eventually, the romantic feelings were in full swing—with a strong foundation built on mutual respect, compatibility, and care for each other.

And sure, there has to be some form of attraction for a thriving romantic relationship. But that can also come with time, as the more emotionally connected you are to a person, the more physically attracted you might feel to them.

So, a slow burn doesn’t mean that you don’t feel anything for the person upon meeting them. Rather, you feel enough to want to see them again, but not too much to where you can’t function without seeing them again.

And eventually, after actually taking the time to fully know the person, you experience genuine love.

That is a slow burn. It’s much more authentic than a spark, which is typically just a sense of lust or intense excitement, often driven by hormones or even fear.

