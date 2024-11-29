‘Slow Game Club’ Is the Gaming Book Club We Desperately Need

Truthfully, I find myself eternally exhausted by gaming discourse online. If it’s not complaining about diversity and “wokeness,” it’s beating each other up over disliking certain games, or fighting over horrible industry practices, etc. So, imagine the boost of dopamine I got when I discovered the existence of a new project in the “gamer-sphere” that I’ll happily highlight: the Slow Game Club!

So, the Slow Game Club is a monthly (or yearly) gaming subscription service. Per their official website, the Slow Game Club’s mission statement is as follows! “Tired of a massive Steam library full of games you’ll never play? With Slow Game Club you’ll get a new hand-picked game every month that you’re guaranteed to love, and a supportive community to help you play it in your own time. Every title has been revered by critics, adored by fans, and has an average price of £19.99 per game — all for just £4.99 a month or even less for the full year.”

Indeed, if you subscribe, every month, you’ll receive an awesome game you’ll be able to discuss with other players in an exclusive “Reading” group! A book club for gaming and gamers! (Which is a spectacular, long-overdue idea!) You also get to join live chats with the games’ developers! And, if you want, you can team up with games journalists to write an expertly crafted review on Steam!

Screenshot: Raw Fury

the slow game club is the breath of fresh air the gaming space has been waiting for

Additionally, on top of supporting the gaming initiative? You’ll also be helping aspiring, young gamers from low-income backgrounds learn how to break into the games industry! The first year’s theme is “Noir and Mystery”! Judging from the teaser trailer, we’ll eventually play Tails Noir (otherwise known as Backbone), a phenomenal title I thoroughly enjoyed!

Normally, I wouldn’t shamelessly plug a whole service because it seems… gross. However, gaming needs a Slow Game Club right now. We need to start normalizing sane, rational, deep conversations about games again rather than immediately spiraling into heated arguments. Plus, this is in staunch support of the indie arts — and y’all know Waypoint is all about its indies! If it sounds appealing to you, check it out! Let’s support positivity and growth in the games industry together!