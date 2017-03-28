Slowdive Are Officially Returning With a New Self-Titled Album, Their First in Two Decades

Shoegaze dons Slowdive have been slowly teasing out a comeback over the past few years, with their first new music in 22 years surfacing this past January. Now they’re putting their feet on the ground and releasing a self-titled album this May, which will be their first since 1995’s experimental Pygmalion.

The announcement comes alongside a new single called “Sugar for the Pill,” a song that’s probably as earthbound as the notably astral quintet can be. Its rhythmic bedrock is firm, but those guitars keep fluttering away from that foundation before reaching the stratosphere and taking full flight in gorgeous fashion. You can listen to “Sugar for the Pill” below.

Videos by VICE

Phil is a Noisey staff writer. He’s on Twitter.