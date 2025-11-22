Sleep Is Hard—These CBN Gummies Make It Pure and Simple

Nothing is purer than a blissful night’s sleep. And nothing is more feral than a night of tossing, turning, and checking the clock every 30 minutes. If you’re more familiar with the latter situation, you should try the Slumber Pure Sleep™ Fast-Acting CBN Gummies. These gummies from a brand that aims to help everyone sleep better are all about that CBN. They’re splendid if you want the benefits of cannabinoids for sleep without taking any THC.

From the fast-acting formula to the scrumptious Vanilla Blueberry flavor, these gummies are a nighttime treat that can make falling asleep and getting up effortless. Skip the melatonin and try these instead the next time you’re awake at the witching hour.

What Is It?

These gummies do not contain any THC, so let’s get that straight right away. If you’re looking for THC gummies, I’ve reviewed plenty of those. These are CBN gummies, which can help you sleep better!

While there’s no THC here, CBN is considered mildly psychoactive, so keep that in mind when taking these. It’s not recommended to operate heavy machinery after taking a heavy dose of CBN. Basically, don’t try to do anything you wouldn’t do high until you know how these hit you. It’s considered about 75% weaker than Delta-9 THC.

A lot of people turn to CBD for sleep, and that can be a great cannabinoid for snoozing. However, some people find that CBN is even more effective as a sleep aid than CBD. Since CBN produces that mild haziness, similar to THC, it can put you in a sleepier, drowsier state that lulls you off to bed.

These gummies contain 20mg fast-acting CBN, so that’s comparable to about 5mg Delta-9 THC. That doesn’t mean these gummies will hit the exact same way as 5mg THC gummies. Along with the CBN, the gummies also contain a blend of botanicals: lemon balm, CherryPURE® (a tart cherry powder), L-theanine, chamomile, and 5-HTP.

These ingredients can contribute to better sleep by helping soothe anxiety, ease tensions, and encourage natural melatonin production. Note that there’s no melatonin in the gummies that can make you feel groggy the next morning. The CherryPURE® simply gives your brain a little nudge to pump out extra melatonin.

These aren’t the cheapest sleep solution, but also not the most expensive. Each gummy is $1.40 to $2, depending on how you order. You can save if you sign up for a subscription.

Why It Stands Out

There are loads of sleep gummies out there, but these take a different approach. The CBN focus and mix of other calming ingredients can help you sleep without forming a habit that makes you dependant on the gummies. They’re also supporting sleep from every angle, including how fast you fall asleep, how deep you sleep, how long you sleep, and how you wake up.

They hit pretty quick, so you don’t need to take one two hours before bedtime. You can wait until the last minute and still stick to your sleep schedule. However, the flavor alone is worth getting these, because they’re elegantly delicious. More on that below.

The Deep Zzzs CBD CBN THC Gummies For Sleep are another wonderful product from the same brand, but they contain THC and CBD. The Pure Sleep Gummies offer a simpler cannabinoid dose designed for quick sleep. You get more than double the CBN in these ones, which can help you understand how CBN impacts your sleep.

Testing and Results

courtesy of author

I tried these before bed a couple of times and found that they didn’t have a strong effect on me. But I have a high THC tolerance, which can sometimes mean a higher tolerance for cannabinoids in general. So I upped the dosage and took three or four before bed a few nights in a row. This totally worked! In about 15 minutes, my brain was silent, my body was relaxed, and my eyes were closing. It didn’t matter that I wanted to watch one more episode; I was off to sleep.

One night, I had a somewhat tumultuous evening and could not sleep. By 3 a.m., I was annoyed and very much awake. I hadn’t taken these. So I grabbed a handful. Sorry for not having a more precise amount. I think I ate five at once and desperately ate them before flopping back down. The next thing I knew, it was morning. They must’ve hit me in less than five minutes, because I didn’t get the chance to groan at the clock again after taking them.

The best part is you truly don’t wake up groggy or foggy. I don’t take melatonin because, in the past, it’s made me hazy in the morning, and I cannot stand that. I don’t describe myself as a “morning person,” but I’m definitely not the type to greet the day with grumpiness. It sucks waking up and feeling like you’re moving through molasses or stuck in a dream. This is one of the biggest draws for me with these gummies.

The Taste

The next biggest draw is the sweet, sweet flavor. The gummies are Vanilla Blueberry, which is an enchanting combination to begin with. It reminds me of a funky tea I’d pick from a box at a nice restaurant. However, the taste of these is not like tea; it’s closer to a thick jam from your local farmers market. The blueberry taste stands in the spotlight while the vanilla flavor lingers in the background. You get a burst of juicy blueberry with a whisper of warm vanilla. Seems like the ideal combination for bedtime.

The gummies aren’t coated in any sugar or sour powder, so they have a glass-like look and straightforward texture. They’re not too chewy, but are superbly moist and rich. I recommend you eat any sleepytime gummies before brushing your teeth. But if it’s an emergency (like my 3 AM situation), these don’t get caught in your teeth!

If you’re ready to take a different approach to your sleep struggles, try the Slumber Pure Sleep™ Fast-Acting CBN Gummies, and indulge in the luscious flavor while you’re at it.

