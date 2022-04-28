Smack Ramen Chicken Alfredo Recipe

I was lucky enough to grow up with a lot of women looking out for me, spoiling me, and feeding me great food. I never really had a need to teach myself to cook, so when I went to college, it was all about what you might refer to as Top Ramen but what I call “Smack Ramen”’ cause it was so good it was a smackdown.

For this recipe, you’re doing a little bit more than just adding hot water and those little flavor packets to the noodles, but it only takes 10 minutes and is so easy that even Charles Barkley could do it.

Serves: 6

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

3 cups|750 ml evaporated milk

3 cups|750 ml 2% milk

¼ cup|60 grams unsalted butter

6 (3-ounce|85-gram) packages chicken-flavored ramen noodles

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon hot sauce (preferably Tabasco or Crystal)

8 ounces|225 grams frozen chopped broccoli

1 pound|450 grams shredded rotisserie chicken (do yourself a favor and go with one from the store)

½ cup|60 grams grated Parmesan cheese

3 egg yolks (optional)

Pro Move: You’ll have leftover flavor packets after you make this, but save them for adding that smack factor to soup, pasta, eggs, what have you.

DIRECTIONS

In a large nonstick pot over medium-high heat, whisk together the evaporated milk, 2% milk, butter, two of the ramen seasoning packets, salt, garlic powder, onion powder, pepper, and hot sauce. Bring the mixture to a boil, stirring constantly with a spatula or wooden spoon. Be careful; evaporated milk scorches very easily and milk boils over quickly. When the mixture boils, add all the ramen noodles and continue to stir for 2 to 3 minutes, or until the noodles are cooked through. Add the broccoli and continue to cook, stirring, for 1 minute more, then remove the pot from the heat. Stir the chicken and Parmesan into the pot, followed by the egg yolks (if using) stirring them in quickly. Let the mixture sit, uncovered, for 2 minutes more before serving.

Put Away and Replay: Store the ramen in a sealed container in the fridge for up to 3 days. Reheat in a microwave on high power for 2 minutes, or until heated through.

Note from the Matts: Adding the egg yolks to the pot in the last step of the recipe makes the Alfredo sauce even richer. Make sure you stir them in quickly, so they don’t scramble.

Reprinted from “Shaq’s Family Style” Copyright © 2022 ABG Shaq, LLC. Photographs copyright © 2022 by Eva Kolenko. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Random House.

