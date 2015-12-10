Small Towns, Big Trucks: Rev Head Family Bonding in Country Victoria

All photos by Louis Mitchell

Earlier this year, the South Gippsland town of Korumburra hosted a monster truck show. While people coming together to celebrate huge vehicles might not always be an especially astounding event, in Korumburra it was huge news. For context, the town has a population of 4,373. The event attracted 6,500 people.

Against a soundtrack of AC/DC, photographer Louis Mitchell and filmmaker Damian Kane documented the alcohol and corn dog-fueled crowd. The day was punctuated by car wrecks, motorbike tricks, and a lot of town and family bonding. Much of this can be seen in Kane’s short film about the event. At the close, the day was celebrated with fireworks and beers at the Korumburra pub. Why does anyone live in the city?