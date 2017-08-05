SMALT Is an Alexa-Integrated Smart Salt Shaker Because of Reasons

I was shaking some salt just the other night thinking: “I feel so dead inside. There is a void. The salt, it seasons my food yet drains the flavor from my world.” I despaired.

But, then, just as I watched the remaining color drain from my plate as a cruel grey mist, I saw this video. And hoped. For the first time since my last lingering taste of pink Himalayan crystal salt, I felt the vigor of life renewed. I had SMALT to thank.



Videos by VICE

SMALT turns salt, the ancient seasoning which motivated entire civilizations, into an interactive digital experience. It measures salt. And it has mood lighting and a speaker. It is truly,

THE FIRST MULTI-SENSORY DEVICE TO MAKE DINING EXPERIENCE FUN

I feel whole again. I feel flavor.

SMALT can be preordered via IndieGoGo.