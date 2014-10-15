This Smart Jersey Gives You A Players’-Eye-View Of The Big Game

Nine months ago, Intel kicked off the Make It Wearable (MIW) Challenge with the goal of inspiring the next big idea in wearables. Part-competition, part-entrepreneurial mentorship program, the challenge attracted thousands of global participants. Since then, 10 teams of young entrepreneurs and developers have been selected to have their limits tested as they push the boundaries of their imaginations—and of wearable technology. The Creators Project is already halfway through introducing the teams of finalists in the running for the $500,000 Make It Wearable prize. Last week, we brought you ProGlove, the sensor-based “smart glove”. Today, we bring you First V1sion.

Project name: First V1sion

Location: Spain

Team Captain: Jose Ildefonso

Other Members: Angeliki Terezaki, Roger Antúnez, Anastasia Pistofidou

Project description: First V1sion integrates a camera and biometric system into a jersey, allowing spectators to see the game from athletes’ points-of-view. Using an optical lens and a strip of biometric sensors, First V1sion brings the game to eye-level, allowing unprecedented access into the drama taking place on any court or field. Merged into the back of the shirt, an Intel Edison communicates with the camera in front. Biometric sensors, including a heart sensor, can help keep players safe in the highest-intensity situations, and provide audiences and teams alike with valuable live data.

