Why I Finally Joined the Cult of Smartwool Socks

The older I get, the less I care about what bands or logos are on my shirts and hats, and the more I care about how durable and comfortable my socks and underwear are. Not that long ago, I wasn’t able to leave my house without the right Darkthrone or Motörhead shirt and a fresh hat supporting my fave team or restaurant; these days, I’m much quicker to throw on an old sweatshirt, jeans, and dad cap, spending far more time searching for a clean pair of undergarments that’ll ferry me cozily through my day. With regards to underwear, I am indeed one of the world’s biggest fans of Lululemon’s mens’ boxers and wear them exclusively. (I’m serious, and I wrote about why here.) When it comes to socks, I’ve been on a journey.

For most of my 20s, I’d just get humongous packs of Hanes or Fruit of the Loom socks at Target for daily use, and Sauconys for exercise. A few years ago, someone turned me onto a cool boutique sock brand (I’d rather not name them, since I do think they’re decent socks), which I started wearing regularly for a bit. But the through line between all of these—minus the Sauconys, which are pretty solid—is that they all seemed to wear out quickly, and, while innocuous with regard to look and feel, weren’t really that comfortable. For one, I’m a bigger dude, and I know I put a hurt on whatever footwear I’m sporting. Between going to concerts, visiting the gym, and generally walking around town a lot, I’d find that even my best socks would start getting holes in the toes after a couple months, or would start to fray around the top.

When I changed up my everyday footwear and settled on New Balance 990s and Keen Targhee 3s for general activity, it led me to fully reassess my sock game. My criteria in looking for new socks was that I wanted ones that 1) were extremely comfortable, 2) wouldn’t get toe holes, and 3) would generally last a really long time. During one of my shoe store trips, I asked the expert at the store what socks he recommended. He told me that he only wore Smartwool. “Aren’t those for hiking, and, like, when it’s cold out?” I asked. “Nah,” he assured me. “I wear them all year ‘round. They make pairs for everything.” The thought of becoming a full-time wool sock man sounded, frankly, very bad. Wool socks when it’s 100 degrees out and I’m biking around hot, hot Chicago? Wool socks when I’m crushing elliptical workouts at the gym? Wool socks while making pizzas on my patio? Even as I type all that, it sounds horrible to me. Still, I’m one of those polite, Midwestern dudes who’ll try someone’s advice even if I think it sounds awful (this has, sadly, led to the ordering of countless horrible cocktails and entrees). Anyway, I bought a few pairs of Smartwool socks before I left the store. Now, my dresser is filled with many pairs, as I’ve become simply too discerning to wear anything else—here’s why.

Within the world of Merino wool blends, Smartwool has come up with a ton of variations in texture, cushioning, height, and general thickness, meaning you really can find socks for just about any purpose and outfit.

The running socks

Both the targeted cushion and zero cushion running socks (I’m partial to the ankle height option) are insanely comfortable. Like, I actually love putting them on. (I prefer cushioned, because I’m prone to foot pain, but you can do whatever feels right for you.) In any case, these have “Indestructawool™” (a silly name, to be sure) technology, making them hella durable; they’re super breathable, form fitting, and have a seamless toe zone, making it far less likely that those little piggies will try to escape out the front door next time you go for a run. Basically, you just barely feel anything when you’re wearing these. I cannot tell you how good they feel.

The hiking socks

Guess what? The hiking socks are even more comfortable! I love wearing these when walking around town, and sometimes I’ll even rock them when exercising. They’re thicker than the running socks, but won’t weigh you down or overheat—it’s like wearing a light, cozy down jacket on your feet.

The full cushion crew height hiking socks start to get on the warmer side, so I don’t wear those as much when it’s hot out, but they’re perfect with jeans any time of the year, really (though they’re especially nice when it’s cold, obviously).

The extra-cushion socks

Want a hardcore, nuclear option for when it’s full-on boot-wearin’, soup-drinkin’, coffee-maininling season? Go extra cushion, baby, and know that you aren’t going to have those sweaty feet you get with lower quality, less breathable wool.

TL;DR: I am not bullshitting you, my brothers and sisters in sore, stinky feet, that Smartwool is the best sock investment you can possibly make. I sincerely do wear Smartwool socks every single day. I’ll wear them to the gym this afternoon and I’ll wear ‘em to a very nice restaurant later this week, and I’ll surely be rockin’ some hiking socks this fall when I’m moshing at a Tomb Mold show or navel-gazing at the Postal Service/Death Cab for Cutie concert. Yes, a pair will cost around $20, but it will last you for literally years, and will be as comfortable 1,000 days from now as it will be when you buy it tomorrow.

I’ve shocked myself by how willing I’ve become to drop a few extra dollars on some socks. Take it from a reformed generally uncomfortable guy: Life’s too short to wear socks that aren’t dope. You deserve it.

