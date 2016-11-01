Smash Mouth Performed “All Star” on TV and You Have Never Seen a More Ecstatic Middle-Aged Audience

In keeping with our hard-earned reputation​ as the internet’s premier hub​ of “All Star”-by-Smash Mouth-related news, we’re here to improve your day with, you’ve guessed it, some “All Star”-by-Smash Mouth-related news.



The band took to America’s Today show yesterday for a ’90’s Halloween’-themed episode, apparently in order to bring unadulterated joy to the lives of all who witnessed their performance, not least the live audience.



First of all: literally everyone there knows all the words to this song, even the older lady at 0:21, proving that this piece of music truly reaches across generations, swaddling us all in its soft rock embrace. Secondly, just look at the smiles on the faces of the entire crowd! All the buzzing mums! That guy solemnly throwing up a fist! This leads me to conclude, therefore, that “All Star” by Smash Mouth is a universal source of happiness. All of which is to lead to my final point: Have you ever seen a man in a quilted jacket move with as much confidence as Steve Harwell?



You can watch the performance below (and you absolutely should):



(Lead image via TODAY​.)