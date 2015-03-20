Smashed Snowden Laptop Slated for London Museum Show

Back in 2013, The Guardian‘s editors destroyed the MacBook Air and Western Digital hard drive used to store Edward Snowden’s top-secret files. Now, their shattered remains will be on view at All of This Belongs to You, an exhibition at the V&A Museum that tackles issues like online privacy, social media, and civic identity through 40 newly acquired objects and artworks. Starting April 1, you can see them as part of Ways to Be Private, a display that also includes a military-grade encrypted phone called the CryptoPhone 500, a selfie stick with a remote shutter release, and, according to The Guardian, a “USB condom.”

The exhibition is a platform for discussing our role in society through the artifacts that helped shape it, of which the Snowden hard drive is a prime example. “With an election approaching, people are deciding their collective futures and their individual roles in society,” explains V&A director Martin Roth. “All of This Belongs to You is about using art, design and architecture to open up the truly public space of our Museum as a platform for debate.”

The exhibition opens to the public on April 1, with special events planned for election night on May 7. Click here to learn more.

