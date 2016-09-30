Smashed Yukon Potatoes with Charred Onion Creme Fraiche Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 1/2 pounds small Yukon potatoes

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1/2 small yellow onion, peeled and halved

2 garlic cloves

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2 cups creme fraiche

1/2 bunch parsley, chopped

juice of 1 lime

canola oil, for frying

Directions

1. Cover the potatoes with water and season generously with salt. Bring to a boil and reduce the heat to maintain a simmer. Cook until the potatoes are just tender, about 10 minutes. Remove from the water and allow to cool slightly.

2. Place the potatoes on a board and, using your palm, flatten them slightly. Don’t pound them to a pulp, you just want to create a flat surface on the potato to make it easier to crisp.

3. Heat a cast iron skillet over high. Add the onion and cook until charred all over, about 10 minutes. Place the onion in a blender along with the garlic and vinegar and purée until smooth, then chill completely before adding in the creme fraiche, parsley, lime juice, salt, and pepper.

4. Meanwhile, heat 1/2-inch oil in the cast iron skillet until smoking hot, then reduce the heat to medium. Working in batches, add the potatoes and cook, flipping once, until golden and crispy but still soft in the middle, about 10 minutes. Season with salt and transfer to a serving platter. Drizzle with creme fraiche dressing.