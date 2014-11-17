Billy Corgan’s New Smashing Pumpkins Song Is Actually… Good?

We’ve given Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan a whole lot of shit here at Noisey this year. Mainly because Billy has seemed intent on going off the deep end over the last few years. And then just when it seemed he’d hit the bottom of his legacy, he’d dig down a few feet deeper, whether it be his eight-hour synth interpretation of Siddhartha or gracing the cover of Paws Chicago:

But under the seemingly endless random acts of oddity, both musical and personal, we often forget that in the 90s, Corgan set the unfuckwithable tone for alterna-angst and it would be nice to hear from that Billy every once in a while. “Tiberius,” the new song that premiered today on VICE from the Smashing Pumpkins’ forthcoming album, Monuments to an Elegy, proves that Corgan still has some of that classic Pumpkins songwriting left in him. The song sounds like a return to form—a nod to the beloved Pumpkins sound of old with a modern twist. And even though he’s operating without any original members, it still sounds like vintage Pumpkins.



Listen to the song above, which was good enough for us to eat our words over and to say something we haven’t said in well over a decade: We are stoked on the upcoming Smashing Pumpkins album. Woah.