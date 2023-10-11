The Iconic Smeg Kettle Is 21% Off During Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days

Thank god it’s not the 1950s anymore. The poodle skirts and pomade-slicked hair are both trends we’re completely fine with leaving in the past, not to mention some cultural values that haven’t aged super well. But while looking back on the era, you’ve got to admit that the kitchen appliances were aesthetically superior, which is probably why retro-inspired models still slap so hard today. We particularly love the now-iconic, hot commodity Smeg Electric Kettle, which happens to be 21% off for Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days. (The 50s didn’t have one-day shipping, either, come to think of it…)

The Smeg brand is known for its timeless aesthetic that looks as if an Italian modernist industrial designer created props for the set of Leave it to Beaver. Smeg’s highly coveted wares rarely go on sale, so the price drop on its electric kettle is a real treat. In addition to countertop-statement looks, it has a seven-cup capacity, stainless steel body, polished chrome, 360-degree swivel base, and auto shut-off when water reaches a boil. While there are tons of other matching kitchen appliances in the Smeg line, the electric kettle has a 4.6-star average rating on Amazon. “It is gorgeous stylistically and looks so elegant on my kitchen counter,” one reviewer said.

We’re in the final hours of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days, which means this deal and thousands of other discounts on home goods, tech, apparel, and more are slipping away. If you don’t already have a Prime membership, the prospect of snagging a Smeg Electric Kettle for 21% off should light a fire under your arse. Don’t you dare pass up the opportunity to enjoy a slappin’ cup of black tea from a kitchen appliance that doubles as decor.

