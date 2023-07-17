The Best Doppelgängers for That Fancy SMEG Toaster

Impressing guests isn’t all about preparing a cooked-to-perfection roast chicken or offering a seat on a suave velvet sofa. Sometimes, making an impression on your houseguest (that you’re a functional adult with excellent taste) is as simple as having an aesthetically pleasing array of objets on your countertop. While we love kitchen gear like Our Place’s Always Pan, that aesthetic status cookware that is known to sit pretty on the burner, a recent trend in nice kitchens has been a colorful little toaster by SMEG. Yes, it caramelizes the surface of your slice of sourdough, but more importantly, it’s giving retro in the best way.

SMEG, the well-known Italian kitchen appliance brand founded in 1948, is famous for making mid-century modern, retro-inspired kitchen appliances. (It has also famously collaborated on an ornately designed line of home goods with Dolce & Gabbana, as well as with Coca-Cola and other brands.) Unfortunately, some of its refrigerators and other large-scale appliances cost as much as a night in the grand suite of a White Lotus-esque hotel, which means they’re not exactly in our budget, and even that it toaster runs about $200—pretty pricey for something that makes your bread crunchy. Good thing we are extremely talented personal shoppers, because just for you, dear reader, we tracked down doppelgängers that not only stand in for a SMEG, but also are loaded with high-functioning features. Ready the avocados—here are the best SMEG toaster lookalikes.

Haden Dorset toaster

This Haden toaster is a fan favorite for those on a budget who are looking to achieve a nostalgic lewk in their domicile. And that “Putty” color? Très chic. Bonus: The price is currently the lowest it has been on Amazon in 30 days! Defrost bagels, toast waffles, and reheat muffins with its built-in automatic functions. You can also adjust browning by simply moving the dial to achieve your perfect slice of Wonder Bread.

Mueller Retro Toaster

This Mueller toaster almost looks like a 1950s car, with its glossy exterior and chrome script logo. Use its seven browning settings to toast your bread to perfection. Did you let your slice of whole wheat sit for too long when you stepped away to make coffee? That’s fine, you can just reheat it with a press of a button. It has a 4.3-star average on Amazon and over 11,000 reviews. Top review: “I just tested out with my Eggo waffle and it works well!” That’s exactly what we’re toasting, too.

Keenstone Retro Toaster

Besides being a sleek stainless steel zaddy in the kitchen (available in eight colors) and being 18% off, this toaster has six browning settings; bagel, defrost, and cancel functions; and extra-wide slots for thicc slices. It also has an impressive 4.6-star average and over 23,000 reviews on Amazon. “This toaster actually toasts The WHOLE piece of bread!” It’s the little things.

KEEMO Retro Toaster

Big fan of starting your day with lox and cream cheese? This attractive, logo-free toaster features a bagel toasting option for optimal crispiness, as well as a defrost function, extra-wide slots for thicc bread, six browning settings, and a cancel button just in case things get too smoky. It’s also easy to clean with its removable crumb tray.

Frigidaire Retro Toaster

This Frigidaire toaster has big SMEG energy (or the spirit of a 1950s diner), and right now, it’s 13% off. Your sesame bagel may shed seeds like crazy, but the built-in crumb tray makes cleaning up simple. It has five browning levels, two extra-wide slots, and a defrost setting to bring that freezer-burned Toaster Strudel back to life.

BUYDEEM 4-Slice Toaster

Perhaps you live with someone who’s inpatient. Toast your partner’s or roommates pumpernickel bread at the same time as yours with this extra-wide toaster’s four wide slots for 33% off. Pick from seven toasting controls, and bagel, defrost, and cancel functions. You can even fit muffin halves if you like to warm them before slathering them in jam—hell yeah.

Time to bust out the garlic butter.

