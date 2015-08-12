Smell Like Zlatan and Touch the Face of God

Some people in this world, like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, transcend time and space. The rest of us, with our crude and lumbering bodies, remain rooted to this age, and this topography. But there is a way to get a taste, or sniff, of what it is like to be a God among mortals. Introducing Zlatan Pour Homme, the signature fragrance from Zlatan Ibrahimovic Parfums.

I’m not sure what is happening in this advertisement for Zlatan Pour Homme—specifically the prominence given to a tattoo-inspired fish in an ad for cologne and, more generally, the True Detective stylistic choices—but Zlatan doesn’t need to explain himself to me, or anyone else. He is Zlatan, and we should all want to smell like him. Or at least smell like something he put his name on.

Maybe then we can begin to comprehend “life” as something more than a linear journey with a definitive beginning and end. Maybe then we can conceive of something greater than flesh and bones. Maybe then we can unlock the mystery of this advertisement.