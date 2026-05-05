Smino Allegedly Refuses to Pay Chicago Singer Jean Deaux After 9 Years of Missed Royalties

A new dispute between two of the Midwest’s finest artists shows just how shady the music industry can be.

In a series of X posts from Chicago singer Jean Deaux, she wished herself a happy birthday before immediately accusing Smino of withholding her royalties. She claims that for over nine years, the St. Louis MC had been wrongfully collecting her portion of royalties on their collaboration on “Amphetamine”.

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When she and her team eventually found out, Smino’s team said that they didn’t have any money to give anyway. To make matters worse, they allegedly told Deaux that they won’t receive a dime from them in the future. “As of today, his management made sure I’ll never personally receive the rest of what’s owed, ignoring previous agreements to pay,” she wrote.

Smino in Hot Water After Allegedly Not Paying Royalties to Jean Deaux

Jean Deaux explained that she tried to keep things private between herself, Smino, and his team. In their most recent exchange, she said they’d only cough up their money if she stayed silent. “Did y’all know this ordeal has been going on privately over 6 months?” Deaux continued. “I asked nicely over and over while being stalled, gaslit, patronized, and even objectified in the process. Most recently, I was offered my money in exchange for signing an NDA. For money… that’s mine.”

Apparently, the blkswn rapper’s management has also attempted some underhanded tactics on their end. In an effort to avoid paying her, they reached out to her old label and gave them the money accordingly. Despite all of this, she said she has a paper trail of emails that shows how Smino and co. have ignored her.

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“They signed an agreement agreeing to my percentage of the song, but wanted me to lower my stake in the publishing in exchange for me getting money… that already belonged to me. Even though I continued to say no,” Jean Deaux stressed. “I only agree to what’s owed, they pressed. So now we here.”

After lamenting all of the alleged shadiness from Smino, Deaux explained that she ultimately just wants to spread awareness. For any artist working in the industry, there’s a learning curve that comes with the business side. Even if you’re friends, money changes things.

“If you sign a split agreement, make sure your splits are actually ingested! Never take a person’s word for it ’cause y’all are friends! People will pocket your money!” Jean Deaux concluded.