Soon You Can Smoke Weed at Yoga Studios, Movie Theaters, and More In This State

Ever wanted to light up a joint at your favorite yoga studio or movie theater? Massachusetts has you covered. The state’s Cannabis Control Commission voted unanimously last month to approve cannabis consumption spaces in a number of businesses, including yoga studios and movie theaters. While the regulations are now in effect, consumption licenses are not yet available for businesses to acquire.

When available, existing cannabis businesses can apply for a supplemental consumption license allowing people to consume on site. Beyond that, non-cannabis hospitality businesses can apply for a license to host consumption activities in partnership with qualifying cannabis businesses. Event organizers can also get a license to organize and host temporary consumption events.

So What are the rules?

These new consumption spaces come with plenty of rules to prevent overconsumption or impaired driving. You can’t get crossfaded at the movie theater, for example, because there can be no intersection of alcohol or tobacco within licensed consumption spaces.

Last calls must occur at least 30 minutes before the latest authorized sales time, and all employees must take special training to recognize impairment. Additionally, they need to have transportation strategies in place with local public safety partners to help out impaired customers. (Can you imagine if we had these rules for, say, bars?)

Fortunately for those with eyes bigger than their stomachs or lungs, consumers can take home unused products in opaque, child-resistant exit bags.

But, what’s the vibe?

No licenses have been doled out yet, so we don’t know exactly what to expect. But we do know that establishments will be able to sell non-infused food and drink items that are pre-packaged and shelf stable. They can also get permits from local authorities to serve non-shelf stable food. Businesses can also include delivery services or partnerships with local restaurants to satisfy customer munchies.

“Today’s vote marks a long-awaited and carefully considered milestone for Massachusetts’ regulated cannabis industry. By finalizing the Social Consumption license-type, the Commission is honoring the will of the voters who envisioned safe, legal spaces for adult-use cannabis, while maintaining strong safeguards to protect public health and public safety,” said Commissioner Kimberly Roy in a press release. “This achievement represents years of collaboration among stakeholders, policymakers, and communities across the Commonwealth.”

“This vote, however, does not conclude the Commission’s work; it begins a new chapter of consumer and public education to ensure this emerging sector operates safely and responsibly,” Roy added.

Plans to expand the state’s cannabis offerings come at the same time that prohibitionists are taking aim at the Massachusetts, Maine, and Arizona markets. In Massachusetts, the Coalition for a Healthy Massachusetts is pushing the “Act to Restore a Sensible Marijuana Policy” initiative–a move that would repeal legal cannabis sales and cultivation in the state. The prohibitionists claim to have gathered enough petition signatures for the measure to make it on the ballot this November.

Assuming their efforts fail and the Massachusetts cannabis industry continues on, consumption spaces won’t pop up on every corner. Local municipalities must opt-in to allow social consumption, and establishments will need to enter into host community agreements (HCA).

