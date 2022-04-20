People Who Smoke Weed Share Their Wildest Munchies

Good ol’ weed does a lot of things to your body. It often makes your eyes red and your mouth dry, for example. But few effects of ingesting the well-loved leaf are as pleasurable as the munchies.

If you’ve done weed before, chances are you already know what we’re talking about. But just in case you, uh, can’t remember—the munchies are the compelling and intense feeling of hunger people tend to get when they’re stoned. Usually, people get especially hungry for food that is salty, sweet, or fatty.

Videos by VICE

For most people, why this happens (science points to a number of reasons) is not quite as important as the glorious fact that it does.

The munchies, within reason, are fucking awesome. For the lonesome stoner, they can be the hedonistic highlight of an otherwise uneventful day. For the dream blunt rotation, they can be a delicious way to bond and form new memories.

In time for 4/20, we asked people to tell us about their wildest, yummiest, and most memorable munchies. Their names have been changed to protect them from the legal repercussions of using weed where they live.

“My number one most extreme munchies experience would probably have to be on 4/20 of my last year of university. We were around 20 to 30 people, all squeezed into a small studio unit, just so we could smoke at exactly 4:20 p.m. Then we went to a Mongolian buffet where we reserved their whole function room for all of us to fit. I’m pretty sure we destroyed the entire buffet that day. We also said it was my birthday to get some free cake.” – Ryan, 25

“My best munchies story is my first munchies session ever. The single best thing I ever ate in my life: a fast-food beef hotdog. Nothing has ever come close to that first visceral experience.” – David, 27

“My friends and I smoked two Js round-robin style right after work and headed straight to a pizza place, where we got one pizza each and a pasta. We were so hungry by the time the food came, and we were so eager to eat, that we ended up just scooping the pasta onto the pizza and topping it with another pizza, like a pizza-pasta sandwich. It was so unsophisticated but definitely one of the best meals I’ve had.” – Issa, 31

“I’m vegan. One time, I got really, really high late at night. I couldn’t be bothered to make anything myself, but the only restaurants open were fast-food chains. I contemplated french fries but I knew those might not even be vegan. So I thought fuck it, and ordered fries, a dozen chicken nuggets, spaghetti, and a large soda. It was glorious.” – Sarah, 29

“On the day of a school trip, I decided to smoke a J in my friend’s condo. I got so high, I passed out. When I woke up, I felt like a monster and needed to munch, so I bought a giant bucket of barbecue-flavored french fries and a sandwich, as well as a venti iced americano because I also needed to sober up for that school trip. I was so high, I finished everything. When we got to the location of the field trip, I needed to shit so bad. The restrooms were all so dirty—no water, no flush, not even lights. But I really had to shit, so I did. I was still so high after.” – Dan, 26

“I realized most of my munchies aren’t extraordinary food-wise. But being baked as balls amplifies everything.” – James, 26

“On vacation, my friend and I booked a motorcycle food tour. But before going on the tour, we smoked a lot to make sure our appetites were prepared for all the food spots. The tour was super fun and we ended up stuffing our faces the whole night, wiping out everything that was served at each stop. I felt like we were their favorite tourists, moaning at every bite we took. It was also memorable because that was the first time I ate snails and frog legs. For some weird reason, they looked appetizing.” – Emma, 29

“One of my fave munchies experiences would probably be that time on a beach back in 2019, when we went island hopping. We were around eight in our group. We smoked and passed joints around, and I swear it gave us all the good vibes but led to intense munchies. When we landed on one of the islands, we were blessed with this food spread, which literally had everything you could imagine munching. It had pork belly, rice, so much seafood, and fresh fruits. What made it even more of a munching experience was having to eat it with our hands.” – Carlo, 26

“One night my then-boyfriend and I got super high. He was trying to be romantic—he knew that I liked Italian and Japanese food—so he thought he would make pasta with Italian tomato sauce and then mix in a lot of soy sauce and Asian vegetables. Needless to say, it was absolutely disgusting, but it was so adorable that he thought he could combine the two that I ate it all.” – Gus, 34

“My usual go-to is stuffed crust pizza—my local joint has a buy-one-take-one combo—and I always buy a bucket of chicken with it. I go ham. I smoke leaves and maybe even some oils or concentrates before that and I just eat a lot.” – Monica, 27

“My friends and I were so stoned after smoking. We went to a Japanese restaurant and ordered so much food—like, we took turns dictating everything that sounded good. We waited so long for our food to arrive. Then, we realized no one took our order when one of the staff approached us to say the kitchen was calling for last orders. Turns out, we just said our orders out loud thinking a server was taking them down.” – Bianca, 30

Interviews have been edited for length and clarity.

Follow Romano Santos on Instagram.