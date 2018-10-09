Smoked Alaska Salmon Toasts Recipe

Servings: 8

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

1 cup|200 grams Greek yogurt

1 lemon, zested and juiced (about 2 tablespoons fresh juice)

1 tablespoon roughly chopped fresh dill, plus more for serving

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 loaf rye bread, sliced into ½-inch thick pieces

¼ cup|60 ml olive oil, plus more for drizzling

8 ounces|227 grams smoked Alaska salmon

1 medium cucumber, peeled and thinly sliced

1 teaspoon nigella seeds

flaky sea salt

Directions

In a small bowl, mix the yogurt with the lemon zest and juice, the fresh dill, salt, and pepper. Set aside. Light a grill. Rub the bread all over with oil and grill, flipping once, until charred, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board and smear some yogurt on top. Top with some slices of cucumber and the salmon. Garnish with the fresh dill and sprinkle with nigella seeds and flaky sea salt. Drizzle with olive oil before serving.

