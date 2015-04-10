Smoked Oysters with Bacon, Chard, Lemon, and Ranchero Cheese Recipe

Servings: 1

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

3 fresh oysters

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

3 leaves fresh chard

10 ounces smoked bacon (ideally homemade)

10 ounces fresh ranchero cheese

Videos by VICE

Directions

1. To smoke the oysters, place them on a grill with a high fire and cover them with a pan. Smoke until the shells open up. Enjoy their fragrance while this happens. Then take the oysters out of their shells and clean them thoughtfully.

2. Put the oysters back in their shells and season them with olive oil and lemon juice.

3. Dice the bacon into small cubes, carve the chard, and grate the cheese.

4. Place the pan over medium heat. When hot, add the bacon until it’s golden. Try not to eat it before you are done with this recipe. Add the chard and cheese. Wait until the cheese melts.

5. Add a bit of this mixture to every oyster. Enjoy.

From My Baja Restaurant Doesn’t Pamper Its Vegetables