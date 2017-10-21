Smoked Salmon Breakfast Sandwich Recipe

Servings: 2
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 25 minutes
Ingredients
¼ cup|60 grams cream cheese
¼ cup|60 grams sour cream
2 tablespoons|30 grams mayonnaise
1 ½ tablespoons finely diced red onion
1 ½ teaspoons pickled mustard seeds
2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
8 ounces|225 grams smoked salmon, roughly chopped
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 teaspoon minced chives
2 large eggs
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
2 brioche buns, split
4 thinly sliced pieces of havarti cheese
Videos by VICE
Directions
- In a medium bowl, mix the cream cheese, sour cream, mayonnaise, red onion, mustard seeds, and lemon juice until combined. Stir in the salmon and season with salt and pepper. Refrigerate until ready to use.
- Heat 1 tablespoon of butter in a medium nonstick skillet over low. Crack both of your eggs in there and let them sit, undisturbed, for 6 to 8 minutes, or until the whites are set. Transfer to a plate and throw the rest of your butter in the skillet. Increase the heat to medium-high and toast the buns, flipping once, until golden, about 3 minutes.
- To serve, pile half of the salmon mixture between each bottom brioche bun. Top each with an egg and sprinkle with chives. Top with the cheese and the top of the bun and get into it.
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.