Smoking to be Banned Forever in the UK

The old-school cigarette has been fizzling out for a while now, as its younger and fruitier vape cousin takes centre stage. But now its end is officially in sight in the UK: Rishi Sunak has just announced a year-on-year increase in the legal smoking age, meaning that no one under 15 today will ever be able to buy cigarettes. It’s a lot like the Tory housing policy, really.

The prime minister announced the move at the Conservative Party Conference this week, calling it the “biggest public health intervention in a generation”. If passed, the policy will give the UK some of the world’s toughest smoking rules, effectively phasing out smoking completely for future generations.

Many campaigners and health experts welcome the proposals: Smoking costs the UK an estimated £17 billion every year, according to research by Action on Smoking and Health, and causes around one in four cancer deaths. Labour have also said they’ll back the policy – arguing they will “not play politics with public health” – making it very likely to pass through Parliament.

The move does have some weird implications, though: It means that in about 20 years, 35-year-olds might have to sheepishly ask 36-year-olds to buy them a pack of Marlboros from the offy. Other critics warn that an outright ban could lead to a tobacco black market. Yes, as in dealers might smuggle people packets of Riszla on street corners.

Whatever you think of the policy, it will make Britain will look very different in a few decades time – it marks the end of an era for club smoking areas, for one. It comes just a month after a ban on laughing gas, and a few weeks after a proposed ban on disposable vapes. All those NOS cannisters and cigarette butts that have become a feature of every UK street curb will be a thing of the past, destined for indie sleaze photo books and nostalgic Instagram accounts.