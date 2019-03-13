Yeralma Yumurta (Smooshed Potato and Egg) Recipe

Servings: 1

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

1 medium Yukon Gold potato (about 4 ounces|113 grams), peeled and cut in half

kosher salt, to taste

1 large egg

olive oil, for drizzling

freshly ground black pepper

1 piece lavash or sangak bread

dried mint, for sprinkling

feta cheese, crumbled (optional)

fresh herbs, chopped (optional)

Directions

Place the potato in a small pot. Cover with water (about 2 cups|473 ml), and add ½ teaspoon salt. Partially cover and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to medium and cook until the potato is fork-tender, 15 to 20 minutes. In the final 5 minutes cook the egg. Place the egg in a small pot, cover with water, and bring to a boil over high heat. Turn off the heat and cover the pot for 4 to 5 minutes, for a soft-boiled egg with a runny yolk. If you prefer your yolk not as runny, cover for 6 to 8 minutes, or cook up to 10 minutes for a hard-boiled egg. Set aside to cool slightly and peel. Place the potato in a small bowl and mash it with a fork. Drizzle with a glug of olive oil. Sprinkle with a pinch of salt and black pepper. The olive oil and salt are key here, so don’t skimp. Place the mashed potato on top of the bread, place the egg on top, and mash or cut in half so the yolk oozes out. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Top with dried mint, feta, and herbs, if you like. Give another light drizzle of olive oil, roll up the bread, or fold it over, and eat.

AUTHOR’S NOTE: This recipe has been reprinted with permission of the author from Bottom of the Pot: Persian Recipes and Stories.

