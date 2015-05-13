Smurphy’s “Aquarius Rising” Is Like Taking a Long Soak in a Warm Bath of Pink Milk

“If you shut your eyes and are a lucky one, you may see at times a shapeless pool of lovely pale colors suspended in the darkness.”

When Smurphy, a Mexico City producer affiliated with the brilliant NAAFI collective, found this sentence in an astrology book, she knew that she had the inspiration for her next album. “This is a beautiful visual definition of love for me,” she tells THUMP.

A Shapeless Pool LP, out on LEAVING, is an album inspired by astrology, but it’s also about many other things: self-healing, love, the cycles of life, and predicting the future. “[Fortune telling] describes life as a complex mixing of patterns that are floating on the universe constantly,” Smurphy explains. “Music is also a mixture of patterns and its infinite.”

The dreamy video for “Aquarius Rising” was filmed by Smurphy herself on a plane during takeoff at sunset. “I record videos all the time of stuff I find beautiful,” she says. “In four minutes, sunset becomes night, it’s so chill, and Aquarius is so chill, it just matched.” It’s true: the swirls of color and lights, refracted in a kaleidoscopic effect, feel intrinsically comforting—drifting along to the song’s textured synths and spacey subs, it’s just like taking a long soak in a warm bath of pink milk.

