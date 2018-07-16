Snail Mail and Waxahatchee, Legends, Covered Sheryl Crow’s “Strong Enough”

Lindsey Jordan (Snail Mail) and Katie Crutchfield (Waxahatchee), two of the best indie-rock musicians currently working, took a moment to cover Sheryl Crow’s iconic “Strong Enough” at a Snail Mail show in Philadelphia over the weekend, as BrooklynVegan points out. Dedicating the cover to “all the heteros”, the pair performed the cover acoustically, without Jordan’s band. They sound very, very beautiful together! Watch footage below:

In some interesting Sheryl Crow news, she recently collaborated with St. Vincent on a new track. Turns out indie rock musicians love Sheryl! Listen to that one here. Snail Mail continues her tour throughout the rest of the year, with tour dates here. Read our interview with Jordan, “Snail Mail’s Lindsay Jordan is Ready to Fucking Shred“.

Videos by VICE

Shaad D’Souza is Noisey’s Australian editor. Follow him on Twitter.