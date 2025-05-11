Snake Forced Out Through Toilet After Finding Its Way into a Home’s Sewage Pipes

That’s not a sight you want to see. Last month, a snake found its way into a home in Australia by getting into the sewage pipes.

In a post to Facebook, Hudson Snake Catching, who was hired to get the reptile, recounted the middle-of-the-night incident. The situation began when the slithering animal found itself stuck in a sewage pipe underneath a toilet.

Videos by VICE

“Meet ‘Pooey’ the Bidaddadaba Carpet Python,” the post, which was accompanied by terrifying photos, read.

According to Snake Rescue Sunny Coast, carpet pythons are medium-sized reptiles that can measure up to 12 feet long. The nonvenomous snake is frequently found in homes and gardens and often kept as a pet. However, it can be dangerous when mishandled.

How the Snake Was Caught

Hudson Snake Catching went to work to recover the reptile.

“By bypassing the toilet and infiltrating the sewage line we where able to locate and then yellow tongue this snake up through the sewage line and back out through the toilet,” the post read.

The post called the rescue “a careful surgical operation,” further boasting that it had an “epic result.”

“The snake can now choose a more hygenic [sic] place to chill rather than deep in a toilet,” the post quipped.

Later, the same account posted a video showing how the mission went down. The video showed the reptile being forced out through the toilet as the snake catcher proclaimed, “It’s working, great look at that. Yep, keep going… got him!”

That’s how you get a carpet python out of the actual plumbing under the toilet,” the catcher said. “I’ll be washing my hands like you wouldn’t believe.”



