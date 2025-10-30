Snakes Filmed ‘Wiping’ Poison Off Frogs Before Eating Them Alive

In the Colombian Amazon, ten snakes were given a meal that could kill them. Researchers offered royal ground snakes a lineup of three-striped poison dart frogs, each one coated in a chemical cocktail strong enough to stop a heartbeat.

What happened next left scientists stunned. The snakes dragged the frogs across the ground before swallowing them, wiping the poison from their meal.

The study, led by UC Berkeley biologist Valeria Ramírez Castañed, documented the odd behavior on film. Six snakes just refused to eat. Four actually went through with it. Three survived.

The team noted that this behavior had never been documented in snakes before. Birds have been known to scrape toxins from prey, but this is the first time anyone has seen reptiles do it.

The frogs’ skin carries alkaloids that hijack the body’s electrical system. Histrionicotoxins and pumiliotoxins target the proteins that keep nerves firing and muscles contracting. Snakes that can’t neutralize the poison die within minutes. For the survivors, the ground-dragging might be a crude detox strategy that buys their livers enough time to process the rest.

Evolutionary biologist Rebecca Tarvin, also from UC Berkeley, studies this biochemical battle. She calls it “nature’s toxic arms race,” a constant escalation between predators and prey.

“Just milligrams of a single compound can change all of the interactions in an ecosystem,” she told the Annual Review of Ecology, Evolution, and Systematics.

Every species has joined the fight in its own way. Monarch caterpillars bleed toxic milkweed before they eat. Ground squirrels produce blood proteins that blunt rattlesnake venom. Beetles stockpile poisons from plants and release them when threatened. None of these creatures is immune. They’re simply trying to stay one move ahead.

For the royal ground snakes, survival may depend on something as simple as friction. The soil beneath them might strip away just enough toxin to keep their systems from shutting down. Nature doesn’t deal in mercy or meaning. It deals in whatever works to survive.