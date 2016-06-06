A Portrait of Peckham’s Independent Music

As part of a collaboration with EE, we gave photographer and African music fan Joshua Gordon a Huawei P9 and, in return, he spent a day shooting Peckham’s African music shops, unearthing some hidden gems, and finding some old favourites – shooting some peculiar cd covers, peeling posters and everything in the surrounding areas.

– – –

“Sweet mother I no go forget you, this suffer wey you suffer for me. And if I fi forget you, therefore I forget my life. If you forget your mother, you’ve lost your life.”

“Sweet Mother” by Prince Nico Mbarga is the first African song that I remember ever catching my attention, and it sparked an obsessive compulsion to listen to as much African music I could find. From the Nigerian soul of the 70’s to the Ghanian High Life of the 90’s and all the way up to current day crowd pleasers like Ata Kak and William Onyeabor. I feel like I’ve only touched the tip of the iceberg of all the beautiful music the continent has to offer (and I’ve barely started on the film culture there too, my next mission).

EE gave me a phone and told me to tell a story about South London’s music. It was a no-brainer – I headed out to Peckham’s African record shops, to unearth some hidden gems and find some old favourites, shooting some peculiar CD covers, peeling posters and everything in the surrounding areas.

