Snaps from the Palace Skateboards Tokyo opening after party

2_020
If you haven’t heard by now, “Palace is here for you.”. i-D Japan hit up the Palace Skateboards opening after party at Sankeys Penthouse, a new spot that opened this past summer, and kicked back with skaters and photographer Ellen von Unwerth – who was rocking that sick Mount Fuji hoodie from the exclusive Tokyo capsule drop. Check out these style snaps from the night.

1541574872666-2_180
1541574933038-2_165
1541574945264-2_022
1541574977351-2_037
1541575016600-2_133
1541575029998-2_142
1541575073323-2_187
1541575116199-2_039
1541575125657-2_191
1541575135592-2_188
1541575175831-2_184
1541575184478-2_183
1541575194478-2_007
1541583763299-2_013

PALACE SKATEBOARDS TOKYO
Address: 5-9-20 Jingumae Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 2nd floor
Opening hours: 11: 00 – 20: 00

This article originally appeared on VICE JP.

