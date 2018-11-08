Snaps from the Palace Skateboards Tokyo opening after party

If you haven’t heard by now, “Palace is here for you.”. i-D Japan hit up the Palace Skateboards opening after party at Sankeys Penthouse, a new spot that opened this past summer, and kicked back with skaters and photographer Ellen von Unwerth – who was rocking that sick Mount Fuji hoodie from the exclusive Tokyo capsule drop. Check out these style snaps from the night.

PALACE SKATEBOARDS TOKYO

Address: 5-9-20 Jingumae Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 2nd floor

Opening hours: 11: 00 – 20: 00

