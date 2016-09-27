Snapshots from the JanSport Bonfire Sessions 2016: Thao and the Get Down Stay Down, Meat Market, and Jakob Danger

The JanSport Bonfire Sessions, lovingly curated by Noisey for the last two years, drew to a close last weekend. After FOXTROTT’s headline show​ in Montreal and a ridiculously stacked lineup in Austin​—Kehlani, Mick Jenkins, Beach Slang, Alex G, and Day Wave—the event rolled through San Francisco. New Burger Records recruit Jakob Danger and Oakland garage pop bad Meat Market opened the night up before Thao & The Get Down Stay Down’s headline set, a homecoming show in an intimate setting.

San Francisco-based photographer Jason Henry was there to capture the performances and scenes from the last of this year’s sessions. Check out the photos below.

