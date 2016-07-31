Neon Shoes and Nuggets Jerseys: Scenes of Lollapalooza 2016, Day Three



All photos by Petya Shalamanova

Lollapalooza raged on yesterday after two days of heavy rain on Grant Park in Chicago; nothing slowed down. The day was headlined by Red Hot Chili Peppers, but sets from Vic Mensa and Jane’s Addiction got things moving in the sunshine. Between all the sets were visions of Chicago’s own brand of festival-goer: determined, dishevelled, and occasionally clad in banana suits. Petya Shalamanova was there to capture the whole thing.

