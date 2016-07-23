Snapshots of Panorama Day 1: Arcade Fire, FKA Twigs, Broken Social Scene, and Schoolboy Q



All photographs by Matt Seger

Right now, in steaming heat on an island between Manhattan and Queens, New York City’s Panorama Festival is raging on and people are sweating their body parts off. This year’s line up has been absurd, with Arcade Fire, Kendrick Lamar, and the newly-reformed LCD Soundsystem heading up the bill and an embarrassment of other huge artists toiling away in the mid-afternoon heat.

Noisey is there all three days to make sure that nothing amazing goes uncovered. But before we offer up our objectively true opinions on the weekend, we photographed some of yesterday’s best sets. See them below and feel either vindicated in your decision to attend, jealous because you stayed home, or relieved because you have air conditioning.

Broken Social Scene

Schoolboy Q

Arcade Fire

FKA Twigs

