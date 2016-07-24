Snapshots of Panorama Day 2: Kendrick Lamar, Blood Orange, and The National Sweat it Out



All photographs by Matt Seger

After a Friday that saw performances from Arcade Fire, FKA Twigs, Schoolboy Q, Broken Social Scene and a stacked lineup of other huge artists, Panorama kept going through the almost-literally boiling heat in New York City on Saturday. The day featured one of the more imaginative lineups at a major festival this year, too, with Flosstradamus leading straight into Sufjan Stevens and The National playing main support to Kendrick Lamar.

Noisey will be there all weekend, getting sunburned and having objectively true opinions on things. But before that Truth sweeps you up like a tidal wave, we’ve captured some of yesterday’s best performances on camera.

Kendrick Lamar

The National

Blood Orange

Anderson .Paak

