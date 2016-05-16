Turn Up with SNE and Nadia Rose on “GOKU”

East London-based rapper SNE is made from bones, hair follicles, atoms, skin, space dust, and a healthy dose of self-confidence. We know this, because SNE has labelled himself as the “golden child” of Hackney—which takes as much talent as it does a strong measure of confidence and application. Here, on the latest track to be taken from the Growing Pains series, he appears with Croydon MC Nadia Rose. Together, the duo tear through the semantics of London’s new wave of rap, which is a sound that has found its feet in the turn-up of establishments like Dalston’s Visions night club and Radar Radio.

The track is the second to be taken from his upcoming release Growing Pains 2, which is a series from NANG that emphasises the strengths and barriers people face in day-to-day life, from artists facing obstacles when breaking out in the music industry, to the experience of growing into adulthood or attempting to overcome crippling self-doubt.

“Growing Pains 2 is a work-in-progress, just like the artists we’re featuring on the project and just like everyone listening at home,” Ralph Hardy, executive producer behind the project, explains. “It’s all about authenticity and truth—what better way to push genuine art than to depict the growing pains of life. The journey can’t be rushed but everything will be remembered.”

