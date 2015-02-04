Sneak a Listen to Julio Bashmore’s Debut LP with “Kong”

Julio Bashmore has been stirring up curiosity about his long-awaited debut album since last year, promising to releae the LP through his own label, Broadwalk Records. The British beatmaker released three tracks in 2014: “Simple Love”, “Rhythm of Auld” and “Peppermint”; and the heat just keeps coming in 2015.

In joining forces with singer Bixby, Bashmore’s new tune “Kong” arrives with a delish laid-back beat that’ll have you feeling all sorts of suave. With four winners out of four released so far from the album, we’re sitting tightly in wait for the whole thing.

