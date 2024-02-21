Sneaker Con SEA: Where Sneakerheads Unite For The Ultimate Street Culture Experience

Sneakerheads hol’ up! Sneaker Con SEA 2024 will make a grand comeback to the shores of Singapore this March. Happening all under one roof on the 2nd and 3rd March 2024 in Resorts World Sentosa, the much-awaited Sneaker Con 2024 is a gathering like no other, where global street culture personalities behind the world-renowned FRGMT, and the infamous Staple Design, widely known for the pigeon logo will showcase their works.

Streetwear enthusiasts can expect a never-before-seen in-person gathering of the who’s who in the industry. Attendees can expect not only to see but also meet FRGMT’s Hiroshi Fujiwara, Staple Design’s Jeff Staple, Patta’s Edson Sabajo, and Carrot’s very own Anwar Carrots.

Southeast Asian giants like Singapore’s Mark Ong from SBTG, Jakarta’s Tamish Aswani from AGLXY, and Filipino sneaker king Big Boy Cheung will be headlining the event, making this one of the most monumental editions of Sneaker Con 2024 yet.

The upcoming sneakerhead’s paradise promises to be a transformative experience, intertwining the rich tapestry of sneaker culture, streetwear fashion, music, and urban lifestyle, with an array of experiences for enthusiasts.

Photo by Sneaker Con SEA 2024

The event’s highlight will be the exclusive unveiling of 12 pairs of Kintsugi Air Jordan 1 Highs by Mr Sabotage. A fusion of craftsmanship and storytelling, each pair is carefully crafted with vintage scarves and bandanas, embodying the art of Kintsugi.

That is not all the event has to offer because the Marketplace at Sneaker Con SEA 2024 will boast a carefully curated line-up of over 200 international and local renowned brands and collaborations for fans to cop the latest trends, limited editions, and exclusive drops.

The backbone of Sneaker Con is the Trading Pit, where the event takes center stage.

Attendees can buy, sell, and trade their favorite footwear and apparel, bringing together fans and streetwear lovers from the region and beyond as they showcase their collections and discover coveted gems.

The legendary 40 for 40 Stage Game Spectacular, a perennial favorite at Sneaker Con events worldwide, returns to thrill attendees as they stand a chance to win incredible prizes, including created-for-Sneaker CON SEA items.

Tickets are now on sale with three distinct tiers: General Admission, Premium, and the unparalleled VVIP experience. For more information and updates, visit the official website at sea.sneakercon.com or follow Sneaker Con SEA on Instagram.

Sneaker Con is the world’s premier sneaker event that provides both physical and online platforms for the global sneaker community to engage around the culture. Founded in 2009 by Vinogradov and Yu-Ming Wu, Sneaker Con has displayed over 500,000 sneakers – bringing together more than 2000 vendors across 40 cities worldwide, including North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.