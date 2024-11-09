Sneaky Leaks May Point to a Major ‘Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’ Announcement

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is in everyone’s “Top 3 Zelda games” list (except mine, but we’ll have that fight later). Since we’re well into the era of remasters and remakes, hints have been given that Ocarina of Time may be due for a substantial “refresh” soon. Samus Hunter, a fairly reliable Nintendo leaker, gave fans of the classic a surge of renewed hope.

It may be a little early for this tweet, but winter is coming and so new announcements. pic.twitter.com/ijhzq9UI1G — Samus Hunter | Nintendo Leak and News Inside (@SamusHunter2) November 8, 2024

So, though you should take this news with a grain of salt — as always — speculation is fun! What do we think? Full remake? Tactful remaster ala the Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3DS version? Also, is that why we haven’t gotten a “Best Of Zelda” collection from Nintendo yet? Because I’m going to need Nintendo to gather itself and make Wind Waker playable on the Switch (or Switch 2, by the looks of things).

Videos by VICE

I mean, this would fall in line with the rumors that Nintendo is ending the Switch’s life cycle in style with a series of mind-melting remasters. Maybe a full Ocarina of Time remake can give Nintendo an “out” on all the insane, complex timeline issues we’ve been arguing about since a “Zelda timeline” was made canon.

Screenshot: Nintendo

a ‘legend of zelda: ocarina of time’ remake may be on the menu

Truthfully, I’m bummed. If this news is true, I get why Ocarina of Time would be first in line. However, I personally would be much more excited if it was Majora’s Mask instead. You know what? Since I have the time and space today? Let’s get a little crazy! I think Wind Waker is the best Zelda game! There, I said it!

That iteration of Link is adorable, expressive, and feels like so much more than “the savior of Hyrule.” When he’s woken up at the beginning of the game with the most “Hey, can you please go to Hell?” expression I’ve ever seen? It killed me as a kid. It was hilarious, and to this day, I won’t hear anything of any other Link coming close. Also, how can you not love Wind Waker’s art style? Listen, if a game is super charming, it wins me over every time.