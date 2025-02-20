‘Snezhinka’ Is a Fast-Paced Shooter With Anime Girls, and It Goes Surprisingly Hard?

Sometimes, the simplest games are the ones that bring us the greatest amount of joy. Snezhinka is a simple premise: combine side-scrolling shooting action with anime girls, and set it in a fictional war. It’s a wild, weird, and inventive concept, and one that had me hooked from the start. Witty writing, alongside some great characters and backstories, makes this one to remember. And for less than $10, you can’t really go wrong here. Plus, the soundtrack is an absolute banger, and worth the price of admission in itself. Hey, a free video game with the purchase of a pounding electronic soundtrack? Sign me right up for this.

Screenshot: hinyari9

The Action in ‘Snezhinka’ Is kinetic, the Music Is Great, and It’s a Great Way To Pass the Time

You may not have known, but Snezhinka is actually a sequel to another game in the same vein. Marfusha is a 2021 indie game that has become something of a cult classic. Refining the general gameplay, adding more weapons, items, and companions, and charging the same price for the sequel was a great way to capture my interest. Plus, it’s easy to pick up and play. I could jump in for a few rounds, or spend a few hours getting lost in the sauce here.

While it may not hurt to play the original game before jumping into Snezhinka, the game is easy enough to understand without it. It weaves an interesting narrative throughout, putting adorable protagonists on the frontline of a robotic war and not sparing any of the details. But what did it for me, mainly, was the well-written companions. Lives from before the time of war. And we can see how they’ve been affected by all of the conflict. It’s very interesting and gives Snezhinka more than just a pleasing graphical style.

Combine all of this with a phenomenal soundtrack, and you’ve got the basics of what makes Snezhinka shine. It’s not a perfect game and can grow a little repetitive after a while. But if you’ve been searching for something that you typically may not try? Look into this one a bit more.