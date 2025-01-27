‘Sniper Elite: Resistance’ Proves Popping Nazi Heads Is Always Fun, and Proves AA Gaming Is Here To Stay (Review)

In between the rapidly evolving world of indie games and the big-budget AAA blockbusters rests the humble AA game. More advanced than your typical indie game with less of a budget than a AAA, games like Sniper Elite: Resistance proves why these are just as valuable as their pricier compatriots. Sniper Elite: Resistance proves you don’t need Unreal Engine 5 and Ray Tracing to make an enjoyable game, and doesn’t take the foot off of its B-Movie script from the start. Why spend $70 on a Boutique Burger when sometimes, all you want is McDonald’s?

Blasting a Bullet Into Nazi Scum Never Gets Old, Honestly

Stepping into the shoes of Harry Hawker, the chubby-faced cherub, does take a little while to get used to compared to stone-jawed Giga Chad Karl Fairburne. If you’ve played any of the other Sniper Elite games, you know exactly what to expect here. If you’re new to the franchise, take a seat; you’re in for a ride.

Videos by VICE

Sniper Elite: Resistance once again brings stealth to the forefront, but isn’t ashamed to let players run and gun their way to the finish line. Typically, missions had me infiltrating a Nazi camp, searching for collectibles, blasting my way through enemies, and extracting. Pretty similar to previous games in the franchise. Sure, Harry may have a bad case of ‘Talks-too-much-itis’, especially when he’s around enemies, but he’s still a lovely protagonist. But, I’d be lying if I said I didn’t miss Karl during these types of missions.

No matter, Harry is every bit as skilled as Karl when it comes to the art of Nazi deletion. The claim to fame of the Sniper Elite series, X-ray shots in delicious slow motion, is still as satisfying as ever. While I do wish that Rebellion would update these shots to be either a little more realistic or even more visceral, it’s still as much of a treat now as it was back in 2012. Popping off a Ball Shot on a Nazi is something that feels straight out of a Mel Brooks movie, and I can’t help but giggle every time it happens.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

‘Sniper Elite: Resistance’ Is Incredibly Well Optimized, Especially for a Current-Gen Game

Maybe it’s because Sniper Elite: Resistance isn’t pushing the power of current-gen systems to any new heights, but it ran nearly flawlessly on my PC. Playing on full Ultra Settings at 1440p, I experienced no FPS dips, no lag, nothing. Great texture work, detailed environments, and plenty of foliage had no negative effects on my PC. However, it’s still fairly basic against other games available. But sometimes, simplicity is all we need, isn’t it?

Sniper Elite: Resistance focuses on what makes the game important, rather than pushing the power of the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X to their full potential. These games still release on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, and that’s easy to see right off the bat. But, every piece of the environment is lovingly detailed, and as mentioned before, the texture work looks great all around.

To be fair, however, I would love to see Rebellion work on upgrading the engine that powers Sniper Elite further in the future. Even though it’s 3 years after the release of Sniper Elite 5, it’s still on a comparable graphical level. Resistance looks more like a DLC package for Sniper Elite 5 than its own game, but subtle tweaks do help the game look better in the long run. Lighting, for example, is rather versatile, helping Sniper Elite: Resistance pop.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Variety Is the Spice of Life, so Don’t Be Afraid To Go Off the Beaten Trail

Being able to approach a mission any way I wanted is the main draw of the Sniper Elite franchise. If I wanted to go in guns blazing, I could make that happen. But as the name implies, it’s best to be a stealthy sniper. I had to research my weapons and become one with them. Find out how far the sound would travel after putting a bullet in the dome of a Nazi. I was the weapon, and the rifle was just an extension of me.

But obviously, I had to put my money where my mouth was on more than one occasion. I definitely didn’t screw up and get caught when I was attempting to be sneaky. Even then, standard gunplay feels just as great as the sniping. Information as to how a foe was dispatched is given out after each death. It could be a liver shot, abdomen shot, or anything in between. It’s an exciting feeling, helping Sniper Elite: Resistance handle like an arcade shooter, as well as a quasi-realistic military shooter.

The new Propaganda Mode is neat, as well. But I can’t wait to dive into this story co-op with some buddies in the future. That was one of my favorite features of Sniper Elite 5, and I’m eager to see how this slayin’ competition goes. Plus, it’s fun to just let loose every once in a while. Sniper Elite: Resistance looks like it’s going to keep its spot in the rotation for a while afterward. Especially with the number of multiplayer modes available. And good news for those who loved it the first time around. Axis Invasions return once again, but you can turn them off if you don’t feel like getting sniped by a sweat lord.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

‘Sniper Elite: Resistance’ Keeps the Finger on the Trigger at All Times, and Is Unabashedly Itself

Even with the changing tides of the gaming world, the Sniper Elite franchise is wholly unique. While the franchise could push off in new directions, Sniper Elite: Resistance continues to polish up the experience we’ve all grown to love and makes it even better than before. If you’ve played previous games? It’s right up your alley.

As long as Rebellion keeps making the Sniper Elite games as fun as this, I’ll be here every time. There’s something just so satisfying about this franchise. Maybe it’s painting the walls with the brains of a Nazi. It could very much be that fact. But the cohesive stealth elements, combined with great stories and hammy B-Movie voice acting, make them feel right at home in my library.

AA games are still going strong. Sure, the lack of intractability may make some players scoff. But if you’re looking for a great way to blow off some steam, and don’t mind a bit of jank in your games? You can’t do much better than Sniper Elite: Resistance.

Verdict: Strongly Recommended

Sniper Elite: Resistance will be available on January 30, 2025, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. A code was provided by the publisher for the sake of review. Reviewed on PC.