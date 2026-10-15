Snoop Dogg Concert Canceled After Promoter Arrested in Drug-Money Investigation

Snoop Dogg was scheduled to play a big concert in Costa Rica this year. Key word there: “was.” The show has since been canceled after the promoter was arrested in a drug-money investigation.

All Hip-Hop reports that Stockwell Entretenimiento announced that the Dec. 3, 2026 concert at the Pedregal event center in Belén would not be happening. The company stated that they reached an agreement with Snoop to cancel the show.

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Automatic refunds will reportedly be given to fans who purchased tickets, which were sold through Publitickets. However, the company offered no explanation or timeframe for when refunds would be distributed. “Ticket refunds will be processed automatically, and in accordance with current Costa Rican law,” the company said in a Spanish-language statement.

It’s unclear if Snoop Dogg’s canceled Costa Rica concert will be rescheduled

Notably, just a few days prior to the cancellation, Stockwell Entretenimiento execs asserted that the show was still happening. They assured fans that work was still happening behind the scenes to make sure everything was right.

Then there came a little issue with the company’s owner, Don Stockwell. He was arrested on Oct. 7 in connection with a money-laundering case. Stockwell denied any wrongdoing and was released the following morning.

According to authorities, an investigation was looking into claims that, in the past, a group had funded concerts with drug money. Michael Soto, a Costa Rican official with the Judicial Investigation Agency, clarified that the artists who performed at these concerts had no connection to the case.

Police noted that no music artists connected to the case had any involvement with the alleged crimes

Soto stated that it’s believed Stockwell and fellow producer Hugo Barboza pumped around $859,000 into a trio of events. All the concerts took place in 2024 and 2025. This was before Snoop Dogg’s show planned for December 2026.

As part of the investigation, police officers were seeking to learn whether the concerts were a front for making alleged drug money look like it was lawfully generated income. Authorities reportedly linked the money to a group purported to be led by a man named Edwin “Sobrino” Vargas García.

In response, Stockwell’s lawyer, Daniel Brenes, confirmed that his client worked with Hugo Barboza, who sought concert funding. However, the attorney stated that Stockwell didn’t know Edwin García well, and didn’t know he’d been arrested in a drug case.

Brenes added that, as he understood it, the case prosecutor was planning to request that Stockwell be held in jail. It’s unclear if that request was actually made.

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