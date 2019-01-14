We Need Snoop Dogg on More NHL Broadcasts

With some major hockey commentary personalities set to hang up their mics in the coming months, it’s time for the NHL to start giving new voices a chance to spread their vocal wings in the play-by-play booth.



Legendary Canadian broadcaster Bob Cole and Sabres icon Rick Jeanneret are both nearing retirement, while big-time NBC voice Doc Emrick likely won’t be all that far behind which, in all honesty, Ain’t No Fun.

Luckily for all of us, hip-hop star and puck aficionado Snoop Dogg, or whatever animal moniker he currently prefers, decided on Saturday to put down his Gin & Juice (assuming he put it down but he just as easily could have had it with him) for a few moments to Drop It Like It’s Hot in the LA Kings broadcast booth.

(One of the best things: during the ceremonial faceoff between Sidney Crosby and Anze Kopitar, Snoopy actually did drop it like it’s hot.)

When a scrum started between the Kings and Penguins, he was arguably at his best.

“Hold on now, get it crackin’ then, let’s go—Snoop Dogg in the house let me see something! Drop the sticks man let’s get crackin’ man, to the middle of the rink let’s go.”



This is the commentary the average NHL fan wants and needs. Dude makes an average scrum seem like a can’t miss pay-per-view and I’m extremely here for it.

“So that was just some mushin’ going on then, more mushin’ than fighting. That’s why I love this sport man ’cause you gotta be 100 percent man to play this, man.”

This goes without saying but “mushin’” is an unreal term and hopefully that puppy will work its way into mainstream hockey lingo sooner rather than later.



As the OG found himself Just Dippin’ his toes into the world of puck play-by-play, here’s more of Snoop’s best sound bites behind the LA Kings’ mic:

Not only was Snoop rocking the PxP booth on Saturday like a boss, but the rapper had his fingers all over the Kings’ game-day festivities and professed his plans as the “new owner” of the club.

Feel this is only a gimmick and not sure Snoop has an actual future in hockey commentary, game-day opps or coaching?



Bitch Please.