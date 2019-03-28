Snoop Dogg Got Matthew McConaughey Blazed While Shooting ‘The Beach Bum’

Snoop Dogg and Matthew McConaughey stopped into Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night to promote The Beach Bum, director Harmony Korine’s newest film (full disclosure, it was produced by VICE studios) about a mellow pothead named Moondog who aspires to write the next great American novel. “If you come to it with your morals on your sleeve, your arm will get burned,” McConaughey told Kimmel in true McConaughey-ian form when asked to describe the film.

Snoop and McConaughey don’t remember exactly how they met, though their chemistry is palpable. During the interview they dished about their first days on set together, and how Snoop got McConaughey high as hell.

Videos by VICE

The first day on set, Snoop encountered fake joints that were filled with oregano—those were the ones on the prop table for the first shoot of the evening. But Snoop didn’t love the idea of faking the fumes. “When I first got to the set they had a bunch of fake blunts and joints rolled up. And I’m like, ‘oh no, who is that for, that’s not for me!’” he joked to Kimmel. Those pretend joints were intended for McConaughey to use during a long scene that involved an eight minute take.

Well, Snoop apparently swapped the “prop weed” for actual weed, without telling McConaughey until after the scene. “It’s a long take, if you’re passing a joint back and forth and you’re smoking hardcore, to the heels of your feet,” McConaughey said. “So the scene goes on, and right after the scene I just feel like, ‘man, I’m not sure that was prop.’ And I look over and Snoop goes, ‘yo Moondog, that wasn’t prop weed. That was Snoop weed.’”

So, what is McConaughey like when he’s high? “You rapped for 13 hours straight,” Snoop said.

Would absolutely hit that SoundCloud link.

Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.

Follow Nicole Clark on Twitter.