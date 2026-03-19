Snoop Dogg Has Been Denied a Federal Trademark on Classic Nate Dogg Line: ‘Smoke Weed Everyday’

Snoop Dogg was hoping to get a trademark on “Smoke Weed Everyday,” but those dreams have gone up in… well, you get it.

The iconic Long Beach rapper was attempting to trademark the classic Nate Dogg line from Dr. Dre’s hit 2000 song “The Next Episode,” which features Snoop, Nate, and Kurupt. However, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) shut it down.

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Snoop had filed a motion to trademark the iconic phrase, per Billboard, for use with his cannabis business. The USPTO denied the request, with an examiner noting that it’s too common a phrase to be trademarked.

The late Nate Dogg famously dropped the line, “Smoke Weed Everyday,” at the end of “The Next Episode”

“This term or phrase is a song lyric commonly used in association with cannabis use,” the trademark examiner explained. “Because consumers are accustomed to seeing this term or phrase used in ordinary language by many different sources, they would not perceive it as a mark identifying the source of the applicant’s goods and/or services. But rather as only conveying an informational message.”

The examiner also felt it necessary to point out that marijuana is not federally legalized. So, the ethics of approving this trademark are unclear.

“Because applicant’s goods and/or services include items or activities that are a per se violation of federal law, the intended use or use of the applied-for mark in commerce in connection with such goods and/or services cannot be lawful,” the examiner stated.

Snoop Dogg has been smoked out by Willie Nelson more than once

It’s no secret that Snoop has long been associated with smoking weed. From his music to his film roles and into his various business ventures, the rapper’s reputation is intertwined with marijuana.

His passion for pot has even made him some famous friends, like legendary country singer Willie Nelson. The Texas singer, who is also known for his cannabis consumption, has even smoked Snoop out a couple of times.

Back in 2022, Snoop shared one such story during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray. Amidst their conversation about football, Brady switched things up. He asked, “Snoop, what was the most stoned you’ve ever been in your whole life?”

Without little hesitation, Snoop fired back: “With Willie f***ing Nelson.” Going on to recount the smoke sesh, Snoop said, “We was in Amsterdam on 4/20, and he was doing a concert out there. So, we went back to his hotel room, and we was playing dominoes.”

“Me and him were playing dominoes one-on-one,” Snoop went on to recall. “He whooping my ass, and I’m just getting higher and higher and higher. He just keep passing it to me, and I’m like, ‘This old motherf***er’s outsmoking me.’”

Finally, Snoop quipped that he kind of wanted to stop smoking because he was crazy high, but he didn’t “wanna show no signs of weakness!”