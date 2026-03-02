Snoop Dogg Helped Open a New Nipsey Hussle Burger Restaurant, but the Event Was Interrupted by Fatal Gunfire

Snoop Dogg helped open a new Marathon Burger restaurant in Long Beach, California, but the celebration was short-lived. Not long after the event concluded, fatal gunfire broke out.

Marathon Burger is a chain launched by the estate of late rapper Nipsey Hussle. On Sunday, March 1, 2026, the chain held a grand opening for a new store near Third Street and Pine Avenue in LBC. According to the New York Post, some famous faces were on hand for the big event, including Snoop.

Following the opening event, around 3:30 pm local time—per reports—a gunfight began, leaving multiple people injured and at least one victim dead. Eyewitness video reportedly showed someone being transported away in a gurney.

Police are actively investigating the incident

One of the witnesses, Tyerae Bailey, spoke to KTLA and shared his account of the terrifying incident. He said that roughly 50 to 60 people were waiting in line outside the restaurant. Suddenly, gunshots began to ring out, sending the crowd running for safety.

“It was literally chaos for like 10 or 15 seconds. I ducked behind one of the little boards you take photos at over there,” he stated. “I only heard one gunshot. That’s actually what made me really lock in and take cover.”

The outlet also noted that footage from the aftermath of the incident showed two people handcuffed in police custody. It is unclear whether these individuals were charged with a crime.

“If you knew what Nipsey Hussle stood for and know what the brand Marathon Burgers has stood for since it’s been opened, you would hope that this would bring the community together for us to have our spot,” Bailey later added. “Let’s not let this situation discredit anything good that happened today. A lot of good happened today, but hopefully we learn from this lesson and move forward as a community.”

At this time, no motive or suspect identities have been released.

Notably, a Marathon Burgers spokesperson told KTLA that the shooting had no connection to the grand opening event.

“The opening was a huge success with strong community support. The incident being reported was NOT connected to our event or even within our block party,” the spokesperson stated. “The opening itself proceeded safely and without issue. The restaurant remains open, and customers are still flowing in and out.”