Snoop Dogg Is Beefing With Spotify Over His Streaming Payments

Snoop Dogg has announced that he’s moving to Tune.FM, after previously saying that he made very little money from Spotify, which the company refutes.

On Friday, Snoop announced his new partnership with Tune.FM, a Web3 streaming platform which uses blockchain technology to give artists more control over their earnings. When making the announcement, Hot New Hip-Hop notes that he took an opportunity to diss his previous streaming home, telling Billboard, “I don’t fuck with Spotify anymore. I’m only on Tune.FM.”

Snoop Says He Made Less Than 50k From Spotify

The news of Snoop’s Tune.FM move comes roughly a year after he publicly claimed to have earned little money from Spotify after achieving more than a billion streams with the service. “They just sent me some shit from Spotify, where I got a billion streams,” he said during an appearance on the Business Untitled podcast. “My publisher hit me. I said, ‘Break that down, how much money is that?’ That shit wasn’t even $45,000.”

Now, Spotify is speaking out and refuting Snoop’s claims. “We can’t speak to endorsement deals for Web3 companies but … $45K for a billion streams? It’s well documented that a billion streams on Spotify generates millions of dollars to rights holders,” a spokesperson for the company told TMZ Hip Hop.

“It’s unfortunate to hear that Spotify’s payments didn’t make it through to Snoop,” the spokesperson added. “Snoop’s a legend and, hopefully now that he owns Death Row Records, he’s seeing more of that money.”

Snoop Dogg’s New Single, “Spaceship Party,” Dropping On Tune.FM

As for Snoop’s big music move, the rapper’s newly released single “Spaceship Party” will be his first project on Tune.FM, though he reportedly plans to move his entire catalog to the platform.

“We are thrilled to welcome Snoop Dogg as the face of Tune.FM,” said Tune.FM founder and CEO Andrew Antar. “Snoop is the OG pioneer who is always on the cutting edge of technology and new ways of doing business. He totally gets it, and we are ready to take on the world together.”