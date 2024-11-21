Why Snoop Dogg ‘Chose No Sides’ in the Kendrick Lamar-Drake Beef

Snoop Dogg is staying out of the drama. The iconic rapper recently opened up about the Kendrick Lamar-Drake feud, explaining on the Drink Champs podcast that he had “no individual cause” to get involved in the beef.

“So, it may have been disrespectful, but it’s hip-hop, so it’s part of hip-hop,” Snoop said. “I chose no sides because I have no individual cause. That’s a grown man going against a grown man.”

The beef between Kendrick and Drake was sparked earlier this year when Kendrick took some jabs at Drake on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That.” The two then traded shots back and forth over several different diss tracks, with Kendrick very clearly emerging as the victor with “Not Like Us,” a song that has since gone on to achieve massive mainstream success.

While he opted to remain a mere beef observer, Snoop says he believes “Not Like Us” was more than a diss track. “What it did do was unite the West, and make everybody out here start looking at each other, like how much love we got for each other,” he said.

“The Bloods had a peace treaty,” Snoop added. “You had certain Crip gangs that came together and became, you know, real friends as opposed to being enemies. So that record did a lot for us on the West as far as uniting, so we should speak on that.”

While Snoop didn’t get stuck into the feud directly, he was brought in when Drake used an AI-generated version of the “Gin and Juice” rapper’s voice on his track “Taylor Made Freestyle.” In the song, the AI Snoop raps: “You gotta show this fucking owl who’s boss on the West / Now’s a time to really make a power move.”