Snoop Dogg Clears the Air on Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Edibles’ Line About Him

Snoop Dogg is man enough to admit when he’s wrong, but he’s still blaming his mistake on weed. The iconic rapper was recently namechecked by Kendrick Lamar in the song “Wacced Out Murals,” from Kendrick’s surprise new album, GNX.

In the song, Kendrick raps: “Snoop posted ‘Taylor Made,’ I prayed it was the edibles / I couldn’t believe it, it was only right for me to let it go.” This is in reference to Kendrick’s beef with Drake earlier this year, when Drake used an AI-generated version of Snoop’s voice on the diss track “Taylor Made Freestyle.” After it was released, Snoop shared it on social media.

Now, in a new interview with Bootleg Kev, Snoop Dogg shared that he reached out to Kendrick after learning the Compton rapper was not thrilled about the situation. “That’s my nephew, man. He’s a rapper. He’s supposed to speak his mind and tell his truth,” Snoop said. “That’s the way he felt. He had the right to say that.”

“I’m his big homeboy, so I have to take what’s given to me from his perspective, because he’s speaking truth. And the truth shouldn’t hurt you,” Snoop Dogg continued. “It should make you better. I’m one to accept truth when it comes to me directly. He feels that I shouldn’t have played that.”

Seemingly recalling what he said to Kendrick after the track dropped, Snoop said, “Damn, I was on them edibles, my n***a. I gotta be more careful. You right, nephew.”

This isn’t the first time Snoop has spoken on the matter. Not long after GNX was released, Snoop took to X (formerly Twitter) to confess “it was the edibles” and praise Kendrick as the “west west king.”