snoop-dogg-lost-half-a-million-ig-followers-after-performing-for-trump

Snoop Dogg sparked a big controversy when he performed at the Crypto Ball on January 17, in honor of Donald Trump’s second inauguration.

Well, now we have a stronger grasp on exactly how widespread the fallout was, as Hot New Hip-Hop reports that the rapper lost more than half a million followers after the performance. The outlet notes that Snoop’s Twitter account lost 200K followers over a few days but the biggest loss was over on Instagram, where he lost nearly 600K followers.

While Snoop might seem like someone too cool to care about things like Instagram follower counts, it was clearly a notable enough life event for him that he addressed the situation during an Instagram Live stream over the weekend.

“It’s Sunday I got gospel in my heart,” Snoop reportedly said. “For all the hate I’m going to answer with love, I love too much. Get your life right, stop worrying about mine. I’m cool.”

“I’m together. Still a Black man,” Snoop went on to say. “Still 100 percent Black. All out ’til you ball out or ’til you fall out.”

The comments came after Snoop did an interview with the Sunday Times and spoke very highly of the new American president. “Donald Trump? He ain’t done nothing wrong to me,” Snoop said. “He’s done only great things for me. He pardoned Michael Harris.” The rapper added that he had nothing but “love and respect” for Trump.

Michael “Harry O” Harris, who helped found Death Row Records, was in prison on drug-related charges when Trump pardoned him in 2021.

Notably, the majority of the controversy around Snoop’s support of Trump is due to the rapper previously having some very critical opinions of the businessman-turned-politician. In a clip from 2017, just days before Trump’s first inauguration, Snoop made it pretty clear that he wasn’t a fan of anyone who would perform at the event.

“So ain’t no one gonna perform for Donald Trump huh? Which one of you jigaboo ass n—-s gone be the first one to do it,” Snoop said at the time. “I’m waiting… I’m gonna roast the fuck out of one of you uncle tom ass n—-s for doing it.”

What a difference a few years can make.